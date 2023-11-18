FY2025 EPS Estimates for Beam Global Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Beam Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Beam Global stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Beam Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Beam Global by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

