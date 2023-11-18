Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Garmin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Garmin by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Garmin by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.48 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

