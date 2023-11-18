Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gentherm news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.41. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

