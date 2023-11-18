Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & Toast (NYSE:TOST) Financial Contrast

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glory Star New Media Group and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Toast 1 11 8 0 2.35

Profitability

Toast has a consensus target price of $20.72, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Toast -8.59% -27.94% -17.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Toast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 0.16 $26.89 million N/A N/A Toast $2.73 billion 2.24 -$275.00 million ($0.63) -22.85

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toast beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

