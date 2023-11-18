Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 6.4 %

GDRZF stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.75. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

