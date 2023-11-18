Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.32. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

