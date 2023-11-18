H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.91

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $35.02. H World Group shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 128,828 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.