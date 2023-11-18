Head-To-Head Comparison: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) versus AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of KLA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KLA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA 1 8 7 0 2.38 AXT 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KLA and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

KLA presently has a consensus target price of $507.24, suggesting a potential downside of 6.85%. AXT has a consensus target price of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 169.12%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than KLA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLA and AXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA $10.50 billion 7.05 $3.39 billion $22.30 24.42 AXT $82.16 million 1.08 $15.81 million ($0.31) -6.58

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KLA and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA 30.51% 119.24% 24.00% AXT -15.72% -5.53% -3.63%

Summary

KLA beats AXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; Wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

