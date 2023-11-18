Head to Head Comparison: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -4.25% -2.70% Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Risk & Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.80%. Osisko Development has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 193.10%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.30) -38.70 Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.95 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.82

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Osisko Development on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

