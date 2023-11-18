Head to Head Review: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 7.50% 3.21% 1.31% Federal Realty Investment Trust 25.76% 10.18% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 5 0 2.50

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $112.36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.96 million 1.96 $40.64 million $0.33 26.55 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.07 billion 7.02 $385.49 million $3.44 26.89

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

