Head to Head Review: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) versus The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.70 million 10.83 -$32.66 million ($1.64) -1.77 The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 70.25

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sage Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -637.97% -163.55% -124.25% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Sage Group beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.