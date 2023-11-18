Hecla Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,987 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

