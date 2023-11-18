Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig A. Collard bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ira Duarte bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 326,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 85.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.2% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.