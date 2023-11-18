Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 523.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.