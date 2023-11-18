Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Buys $68,325.24 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Healy purchased 110,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,325.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,635,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Report on HYLN

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.