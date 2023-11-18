IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IES by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IES by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. IES has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

