IM Cannabis Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCCFree Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IM Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Articles

