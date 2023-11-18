IM Cannabis Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IM Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
