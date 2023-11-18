Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $39,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 166,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

