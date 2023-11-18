Infobird Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 20th (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 20th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

Infobird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get Infobird alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infobird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird in the first quarter worth $704,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird in the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.