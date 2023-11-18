Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $71.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.
A number of research firms have commented on IR. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ingersoll Rand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.