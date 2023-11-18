Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $71.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

