Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $385,076.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,164. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innodata Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of INOD opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 2.15.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

