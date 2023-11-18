Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Acquires 213,030 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.52 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.