Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$77,775.20 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE CEU opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

