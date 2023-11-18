Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$77,775.20 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %
TSE CEU opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.
CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on CEU
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.