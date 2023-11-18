Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $86,700.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DASH opened at $95.23 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $95.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DoorDash by 95.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 22.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

