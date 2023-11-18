Insider Selling: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $99,400.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $11.92 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

