Insider Selling: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $99,400.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $11.92 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.