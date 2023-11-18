Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.33 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

