Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

