Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 427,108 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

