Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -771.90% -981.98% -321.05% PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.30 -$25.46 million ($14.67) -0.12 PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $2.49 0.00

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk provides and operates mobile on-demand services and payments platform in Indonesia and internationally. It offers GoRide, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) ride-hailing service; GoCar, a car ride-hailing service; GoBlueBird, a taxi booking service; GoTransit, a multi-modal journey planner solution; GoCorp, a platform for corporate clients to access and monitor business-related trips for their employees; GoFood, a food delivery service that provides consumers to the best food options; GoMart, on-demand delivery service from grocery and convenience stores; and Cloud Kitchen, a shared kitchens for the preparation of delivery-only meals. The company also provides GoSend, a fast and hales free instant and same-day delivery service; GoKilat/GoSend API, a B2B2C delivery service for business partners; GoShop, an on-demand personal concierge service; GoBox, an on-demand truck logistics service for large-sized deliveries; and services related to logistics and fulfillment. In addition, it provides GoPay, a payment solution; Midtrans, a payment gateway that processes online and offline payments for merchants; and various financial services. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk was founded in 2009 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

