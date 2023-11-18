Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.03.

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.25). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

