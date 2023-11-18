International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of International Paper worth $38,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

