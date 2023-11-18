Investors Purchase High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,016 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

