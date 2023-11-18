iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

