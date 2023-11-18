iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Free Report) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.15% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEWU opened at $24.82 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

