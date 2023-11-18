ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ITT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 1.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ITT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in ITT by 81.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 90,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $109.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

