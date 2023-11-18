Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.