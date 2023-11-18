Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
JACK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
