Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JSPR. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.