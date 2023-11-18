JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

