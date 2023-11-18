Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,605 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

