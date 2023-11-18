Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Kinross Gold worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.