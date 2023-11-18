Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,115,355,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

