Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

SAIC opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.