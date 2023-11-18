Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 873 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.36 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

