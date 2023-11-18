Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

