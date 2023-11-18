Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chimera Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

