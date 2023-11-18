Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

