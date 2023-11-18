Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

