Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,654 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.