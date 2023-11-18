Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

