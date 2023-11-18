Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

